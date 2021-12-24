‘Life is about to change’: Charlotte man wins $2 million Powerball prize during Christmas week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 54-year-old Charlotte man was the lucky winner of a $2 million Powerball prize, the largest prize won in the country during Monday night’s drawing, lottery officials said.

Alfie Farlow, a local machinist, said he can’t wait to spend Christmas with his family after winning.

“I told them, ‘I think our life is about to chance,’” Farlow said.

According to the NC Lottery, Farlow bought three Quick Pick Power Play tickets from Sam’s Mart on Providence Road the night of the drawing.

He said he got up and went to work the next day without even thinking about the Powerball tickets.

It wasn’t until after he got off Tuesday afternoon that he said he look at the numbers on his friend’s phone to see if he won.

“I saw they were a match and I didn’t believe it,” Farlow said. “It feels so surreal. You’re almost too scared to really believe it.”

Farlow, who took home $1,415,000 after taxes, said he plans to put some money away for his daughters’ college tuitions, buy a new home and possibly start his own trucking business.