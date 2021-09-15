LGC approves $125 million for police helicopter, 3 police stations, and fire station for City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Local Government Commission (LGC) has approved $125 million in limited obligation bonds to the City of Charlotte for additional facilities and a new police helicopter.
According to the LGC, the City of Charlotte/Mecklenburg County requested $125 million in bonds to purchase a police helicopter, build three new police stations, and one new fire station.
The limited obligation bonds will also be used to acquire land for future fire stations, LGC stated.
The approved funds will also be used to renovate CMPD’s Animal Care and Control facility, pay for other capital building improvements, and a few fleet repair station, LGC explained.
No local tax hike is necessary, according to the Local Government Commission.
The LGC is chaired by State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, and staffed by the Department of State Treasurer (DST). The commission has a statutory duty to monitor the financial well-being of more than 1,100 local government units.
The commission also examines whether the amount of money units borrow is adequate and reasonable for proposed projects, and confirms the governmental units can reasonably afford to repay the debt.
Other Local Counties Granted Funds:
- Mount Holly/Gaston County was cleared to seek $13.55 million in general obligation bonds, with a property tax increase of up to 7.5 cents per $100 anticipated to cover debt service on the bonds. The money would be used to acquire land to connect the city’s greenway system and for future parks.
- The LGC approved requests for financing from the city of Shelby/Cleveland County, $10 million for streets and sidewalks.
