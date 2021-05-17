‘Let’s focus on solutions.’ Money battle continues between CMS and Mecklenburg County

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While a strategic plan is being prepared by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members, Micheal DuVaul is on a mission to find a solution targeting education disparities.

He sits on several national boards and is a founder for my Brother’s Keeper in Charlotte working with kids in some of the city’s most underserved communities.

“It takes a village to raise a child. It will take a community to educate one,” DuVaul said. “What we have to be focused on is how do we utilize each other and how do we listen to boys, young men, and even the girls but the key is once you get the boys better, you get girls better.”

Metrics from Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio shows at least 70% of minority students are failing school subjects like math and reading, mainly young black boys.

“Low-income black boys is where we are seeing the lack of success at CMS,” Diorio said.

Right now, $56 million from the county is being withheld until the district proves the problem will be fixed.

Commissioners like George Dunlap, who is the chairperson for the board are frustrated by the issue and say the school board needs to give them data they should already be tracking for the state.

County leaders want a strategic plan from CMS that targets four components including improving performance at 42 low-performing schools and ensuring at least 75% of students within all demographics graduate with at least one state endorsement by the end of the 2024 school year.

In a statement to FOX 46, the Chairman of the Board of Education Elyse Dashew says in part the board is appalled by the personal attacks on Superintendent Earnest Winston by George Dunlap. It goes on to say the commission has no authority over them.

“They want to complain about not having funding to do what’s necessary, I think it’s time for CMS staff and their board to look inwardly,” Dunlap said. “What we do have is the authority to decide where county resources are allocated. County leaders plan to vote on adopting the budget proposal on June 1st and say if CMS doesn’t present the strategic plan the money will be put back into county reserves. “Let’s build more bridges, let’s focus on solutions,” Duvaul said.