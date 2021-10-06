‘Let’s do the Time Warp Again’: Local theatre company hits the stage for Rocky Horror performance

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Excitement is building in West Charlotte. The actors are ready to hit their mark at the Barn at MoRa, on the Levine property.

“Words cannot describe how excited we are as a company,” said Laura Rice, managing director for Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte. “Just to be back and up and running.”

“Love Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte,” said Libby Simon, who came to the performance with friends. “I was bummed COVID shut them down for a little bit, but it’s exciting to be out here in the park and to see some live theater.”

Not only did the pandemic close the curtain on the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte at the start of the pandemic, but the rise in Delta variant cases halted production of Rock of Ages in September.

“Two weeks into the four-week run we had to cancel because of some breakthrough Covid cases in our cast,” added Rice.

Now the company is back with performances of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“I always look for Rocky Horror around Halloween, so this was perfect,” said Tanya Royston as she was heading to her seat.

“I think it’s great,” added Simon. “It’s open air, it’s better than being inside.”

Before you take a strange journey, you need a few things, a ticket, a mask, and your vaccination card.

“Proof of vaccination is required when you come check in with your ticket,” added Rice. “We’ll just accept if you have your vaccination card, or a photo of it.”

“I’m fine with all of it,” said Royston. “If it gets me out of the house if it gets us further to more regular.”

The performances run through the end of October, and the finale will be a special Halloween show.

For more information and ticket prices check out the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte website.