Lenoir woman dies in head-on crash in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lenoir woman was killed when her car was hit head-on on a North Carolina highway Friday, causing the vehicle to overturn, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Kia Sedona was traveling east on US 64 near Caldwell Pond Road around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 17 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Mazda car. The Mazda ran off the road and overturned.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as 34-year-old Heather Hanck, died from her injuries.

The driver of the Kia, 39-year-old Anna Wallace, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation. Investigators are in consultation with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office concerning potential charges in the crash, officials said.