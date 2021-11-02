Lenior man shoots, kills woman and himself, injures infant during argument, police say

LENIOR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman and himself and critically injuring an infant during an argument at a home in Lenoir Monday, according to the Lenior Police Department.

Police said 24-year-old Anthony Stevenson Jr., arrived at a home in the 500 block of NW Willow Street around noon on Nov. 1. Shantel Harper lived at the home along with an infant child she and Stevenson shared.

Authorities said the two began to argue and Stevenson pulled a gun, shooting Harper and the child before turning the gun on himself.

LPD said Monday that officers found the two adults and an infant suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital where Stevenson and Harper died.

As of Tuesday, the child was in stable condition and recovering at a hospital in Charlotte, police said.

“This was a horrific tragedy,” Lenoir Police said in a statement Tuesday. “Our hearts and continued prayers go out to the families of all of those involved.”

Neighbors told FOX 46 Charlotte they were shocked to hear about the shooting.

“When I got the call, I was like, for real, you serious?” says Shebala Norwood, choir director at Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. “Honey, I almost passed out, I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus, this cannot be happening, this is too close to home. This is my church.”

The sentiment matched of a lot of people as they gathered on the grounds of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, which is across the street from where the shooting took place.

“Their baby, now he doesn’t have his mother or father,” added Norwood. “That right there, that hurts a whole lot.”

Many who knew Shantell Harper say she was always at church, singing in the choir, and now all who knew her will help others deal with the grief.

Lenoir Police officials said no additional information about the incident would be released.