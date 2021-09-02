Leading member of Charlotte’s comedy scene, Mike Hall, passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A leading member of Charlotte’s comedy scene has died. Mike Hall helped bring in many of the stars who entertained the Queen City for years. He constantly brought laughter to Charlotte. Hall is the kind of man words just don’t do justice for.

“There was no way you could describe him,” said Comedy Zone Owner Brian Heffron. “And that’s a tribute and a legacy. You can’t compare him to anyone, he’s Mike Hall.”

Hall never met a stranger.

“I think I speak for this whole city when I say that everyone knew Mike Hall,” Heffron said

“I lovingly nicknamed him the Mayor of Charlotte,” said Actor and Comedian Jon Reep.

Hall’s death comes as a shock and a heartbreak to everyone who knew him, but he leaves behind so many joyous memories.

“He was a giver and worked with every charity in this city,” said Heffron.

Whether he was working to make even more contacts within the community, playing golf with friends or simply just hanging around talking sports, he was always sure to bring this one thing with him, everywhere he went.

“Laughter,” said Carolina Panthers Entertainment Director Miguel Vargas. “Our conversations– we were always laughing. He made me laugh a ton, and I’m going to miss that a lot.”

“He touched a LOT of people,” said Heffron. “He WAS comedy in Charlotte.”

In fact, he was the longest employee Comedy Zone Owner Brian Heffron says he has ever had. He was technically the club’s marketing director, but literally did just about everything.

“I’ve been asked what his title was several times today, and I don’t think that’s a fair question to answer…because he did it all for us.”

While he’s been involved in bringing laughs to Charlotte since the late 90s, he also worked tirelessly to constantly try to raise money for non-profits and other charitable organizations in the area, including the “March Forth with Hope Foundation.”

“Mike participated in every fundraiser we’ve done,” said March Forth with Hope Foundation President Stuart Stout. “For the past four to five years, Mike probably meant as much to financial underpinnings of our foundation as anybody. He brought a lot of people to the table, he knew everyone in town.”

You couldn’t help but feel welcomed in Mike’s presence. He was the kind of guy who would do anything for anyone. A true and gracious giver.

“If I had to describe what we feel with Mike, it’s hopeful,” said Heffron. “I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who wakes up in the morning as hopeful as we was. He saw a shining light in every situation.”

He’s someone whose smile and presence you just don’t ever forget.

“He had the biggest heart,” said Reep.

“We know he is in a better place, but we are going to miss him,” Stout said.

The Comedy Zone is currently trying to plan a “Mike Hall Storytelling Night.”