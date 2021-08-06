Leaders vote to pause lithium mining in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Commissioners voted unanimously to temporarily put a pause on lithium mining in Gaston County. This decision comes weeks after the company Piedmont Lithium proposed plans to build a mining and production facility in the northwest part of the county.

The Board of Commissioners brought in outside counsel, Tom Terrell, to help them craft the 60 day moratorium, which bans any mining activity. Terrell said this will give Gaston County time to do their research on the mining process as a whole, to determine how it will impact the area.

Community members who live in the area near the proposed campus are relieved the County is taking a closer look.

“They can’t say 100% it’s going to be environmentally safe. There’s just no way. That’s just ridiculous. But we’re worried about the noise of traffic, the air, and the well water going away,” said Felicia, resident near proposed mining campus.

Felicia has lived right near the future mining campus for 12 years, but says some people have been in that area of rural Gaston County much longer.

“She’s been here for generations. Most of their family live along this area. And she’s like, really upset about it,” said Felicia.

Neighbors in the area started a petition to stop Piedmont Lithium from developing, it has almost two thousand signatures.

“But we’re very optimistic that it’s going to turn our way because there’s a lot there’s a lot of different people we signed petitions and everything.”

Brian Risinger, a spokesperson for Piedmont Lithium, said he doesn’t think this moratorium is a bad thing at all.

“We actually kind of welcome this and think it’s good for everybody, just to, as the Commissioner said the other day, kind of take a breather, and take a step back, and just take the time to get more educated, more informed, have more dialogue about what we’re proposing and any issues that anyone’s concerned about,” Risinger said.