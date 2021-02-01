Leaders recap mass vaccine event at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A news conference will be held on Monday to recap the three-day mass vaccine event that occurred over the weekend at Bank of America Stadium.

Leaders from Atrium Health, Honeywell and Tepper Sports & Entertainment will discuss the event on a panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

18,000 people were expected to get vaccinated as that state of North Carolina is currently allowing groups 1 and 2, which include healthcare workers and those over the age of 65.

Last week HHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that in order for the state to receive more vaccines from the federal government, the current allotment needs to have been exhausted. She cited mass vaccine events held by local distributors as a priority in reaching that goal to get all the vaccines in arms.