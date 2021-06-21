Lawsuit: Mecklenburg County Health Department nurse claims wrongful termination after reporting substandard care

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nurse Veronica Polk started working at the Mecklenburg County Health Department in early 2017 and mostly with patients suffering from various sexually transmitted diseases.

She says she soon observed substandard care which she reported by 2018. Her claims include inaccurate and tardy STD test results provided to patients; failure to provide translation for non-English speaking patients; a lack of patient care; and a lack of overall supervision.

After Nurse Polk reported her claims she took medical leave, then was suspended and then took a second leave under the Family Medical Leave Act. Then she was terminated.

She claims she was fired in retaliation – a violation of her First Amendment rights under the US Constitution.

Lawyers for Mecklenburg County claimed at a hearing in federal court Monday that Polk was fired for poor job performance. The defense detailed a long list of incidents in which Polk failed to perform her job duties including failing to call patients back who were waiting on STD results.

The judge said he would render a decision soon which will decide whether this case goes to trial or gets dismissed.