CLT Airport among several businesses, residents impacted by large water main break just outside of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A large water main break Monday just outside of uptown Charlotte is causing water outages across several zip codes, Charlotte Water confirmed.
The massive water main break happened on Remount Road and is affecting several zip codes Monday evening. Multiple people took to Twitter on Monday to inquire about the outage.
The Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is also impacted by Monday’s large water main break.
“There is little to no water pressure in the terminal at this time. The Airport is in contact with Charlotte Water to assess the situation.”
“We will update once the break is isolated. Expect low-to-no water pressure throughout the evening,” Charlotte Water said on Monday around 6 p.m.
Just before 8 p.m., Charlotte-Douglas Airport reported that water pressure was slowly returning. Restaurants are closing and bathrooms are still being used sparingly.
Check back for updates throughout the evening on this breaking, developing story.
