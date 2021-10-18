CLT Airport among several businesses, residents impacted by large water main break just outside of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A large water main break Monday just outside of uptown Charlotte is causing water outages across several zip codes, Charlotte Water confirmed.

The massive water main break happened on Remount Road and is affecting several zip codes Monday evening. Multiple people took to Twitter on Monday to inquire about the outage.

Hi. Please DM address or street and we can check. Thanks. — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) October 18, 2021

Is there a planned outage on N. Church St. in uptown? I didn't receive a notification in the mail or from my HOA about a planned outage. — Allison Khambay (@KhambayAllison) October 18, 2021

Outage in the Windsor Park neighborhood as well — CCSOS (@ccsos_atrium) October 18, 2021

Issue in Dilworth, the entire cul de sac on Victorian Place. — Jim Puritz (@JimPuritz24) October 18, 2021

Out on S. Church St. in South End — Lisa Chadderdon (@ljc_law) October 18, 2021

There seems to be an outage everywhere — Natasha (@TrulyNatasha) October 18, 2021

The Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is also impacted by Monday’s large water main break.

“There is little to no water pressure in the terminal at this time. The Airport is in contact with Charlotte Water to assess the situation.”

The City of Charlotte has experienced a water main break in the vicinity of the Airport. There is little to no water pressure in the terminal at this time. The Airport is in contact with Charlotte Water to assess the situation. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) October 18, 2021







Images: Water outages reported at Charlotte-Douglas Airport, bathrooms closed (FOX 46 Charlotte)

You can say that again. Many restaurants have had to close. Passengers can’t wash hands. Bathrooms are extremely limited. — Robert Parker (@rparkerATL) October 18, 2021

“We will update once the break is isolated. Expect low-to-no water pressure throughout the evening,” Charlotte Water said on Monday around 6 p.m.

Charlotte Water is responding to a large water main break on Remount Road that is affecting several zip codes. We will update once the break is isolated. Expect low-to-no water pressure throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/ZHnIAdwfvb — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) October 18, 2021

Just before 8 p.m., Charlotte-Douglas Airport reported that water pressure was slowly returning. Restaurants are closing and bathrooms are still being used sparingly.

