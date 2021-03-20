3 treated by Medic in Northlake Mall shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) -Northlake Mall was evacuated on Saturday afternoon due to a single gunshot being fired.

Nobody was injured related to the shot but the bullet did hit a business inside the mall nearby. CMPD says they believe the person involved is someone they’re familiar with.

At around 3:58 p.m., uniformed CMPD officers working in an off-duty capacity inside the mall heard a single gunshot fired inside. The officers immediately called for back-up and responded to the area of the shooting where they found evidence of the shot.

Officers worked with Northlake Mall management and security to conduct a lockdown and evacuation of the mall.

Three people were injured with one person transported to the hospital for minor injuries not related to the shooting during the mass evacuation. No victims or suspects were found.

“An incident like this is disturbing to us,” CMPD says.

Multiple shoppers at the mall told Fox 46 that they heard shots fired near the food court before people began evacuating.

This is an active investigation and more information will be provided when available.

This is only the third time since 2015 that police were called for a shooting at Northlake.

In 2015, a teen was shot and killed at the mall by an off-duty police officer in defense on Christmas Eve, and in 2016, a gunman was arrested for a shooting at the mall.