CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several residents are without a home after a large fire damaged a south Charlotte condo complex late Sunday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, in the 11000 block of Turn Stone Ct.

Charlotte Fire said 40 firefighters responded to the scene and had the blaze under control within 83 minutes. They said no injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The American Red Cross was at the scene Sunday night and assisted in displacing impacted residents.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.