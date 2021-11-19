Lancaster County Schools to increase use of metal detectors in school security

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Lancaster County School District is pouring through pages and pages of old board policies that haven’t been touched in over a decade. Now they’re making a change to a policy dealing with school security.

The District says the use of metal detectors will increase as opposed to hand wands. Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps says it hopes to prevent any potential problems.

“The old policy, it made it seem as though we were using the wands and we were looking for something. A child in high school could come home and say, “oh we were searched with the metal detectors today” and a parent could look at the old policy and may think “oh was there a threat.”

He says that’s not the case. The new policy makes the use of metal detectors more random: “Most of the time, well 99% of the time, it’s us being proactive.”

We asked parents what they thought of the revised policy on Facebook. One Lancaster County parent questioned if metal detectors had positive effects. Their Facebook comment says, “I’ve heard mixed reviews, including they’re expensive and they take a long time to get in out of school.”

Dr. Phipps says they’ve had the detectors for about four years now and they’re like ones you see at a courthouse or sporting arena. “But they’re mobile. So, they actually can be moved in front of doorways or outside even. So, it gives the availability to have folks walk through speedily, and it’s a little less intrusive than the wand,” he said.

Before, they were using metal detectors in conjunction with trained dogs to detect any threats on the property. Phipps said it took about six minutes per class. Now, the use of metal detectors is quicker.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Union County Schools, and other school districts across the state have inquired about the use of metal detectors in Lancaster County. Dr. Phipps says that shows that it’s been pretty effective so far.

The district says at the beginning of each school year or as new students enroll, the district will let parents know that metal detector searches may take place. But it’s in an effort to keep your children and staff safe from potential threats.