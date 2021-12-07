Lancaster County parent concerned with lack of street lights in front of Indian Land High School

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — As Kelly Helms was driving down Highway 521 to pick her son Avery up from Indian Land High School, she noticed something.

“it’s just so dark,” she told FOX 46 in an interview.

The lights you see from the cars are the only lights on this road. For Helms, that’s a problem.

“What concerns me the most is people coming and going at this time of night. We’ve got sporting events going on, we have students leaving the school at this time, coming, we have visitors coming, and it’s just very hard to see out here,” Helms said.

She posted her concerns on Facebook to see if other parents felt the same way. One person says it’s not just in front of the high school but the elementary school as well saying “if they won’t install lights, they need to use a portable light tower.”

For inexperienced student drivers, Helms says it could end badly.

“So, the kids, basically they’re inexperienced. If you’re not watching where you’re going or not paying attention, you could drive right past the school, you can hit the medians out here.”

Helms reached out to the Department of Transportation asking if they could install lights on the road, but DOT told her they had no authority over that.

“They told me that they are not responsible for the lighting out here that it would be up to Lancaster County or the school district itself,” she said.

We reached out to the city, who directed us to the county, who directed us to Duke Energy. The company told us it didn’t cover the area.

Helms says something must be done.

“What I would like is just some lighting at the entrance, the actual sign Indian Land High School, have some lights pointing to it, the secondary street that comes down there’s just no lighting and people use their high beams and it’s just dangerous, you could go down the wrong way, mess your car up,” she said.

Helms says she hopes others will take this into consideration and be more mindful around the area.