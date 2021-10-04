Lancaster Co. Schools transportation safety head unimpressed by latest TikTok challenge

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Last month, it was vandalizing bathrooms. This month, it’s slapping teachers. In Lancaster County, they’ve had to deal with both.

District officials said issues with the pranks, which are inspired by challenges off of the social media platform TikTok, started showing up six weeks ago and largely involved taking soap dispenses off the walls or messing with toilets and paper towels.

But at the start of October, on Friday, a student did something else.

“A lot of times kids, and younger kids in general, can make impulsive decisions,” said Bryan Vaughn, who is head of Safety and Transportation for the Lancaster County School District.

Vaughn said a student at one elementary school slapped a teacher in the back of her head as part of a TikTok challenge. Challenge or not, it’s considered assault, and that student is now facing trouble.

“There is a recommendation for expulsion, which would jeopardize this child’s education for the remainder of the year,” said Vaughn.

There is also the possibility of criminal charges.

Friday’s incident is the first we are aware of, of its kind, in the Carolinas.

“I didn’t know there were these challenges out there, but I wouldn’t agree with it,” said resident Gail Vincent. “Does it go back to parenting? Do parents know what their children are doing on TikTok? Should they be involved more in what their children are doing? Yes, probably.”

And there’s the possibility of more. There are TikTok challenge lists online, detailing monthly challenges, daring kids to perform other acts of assault, indecent exposure, and obscene gestures over the next year.

Vaughn said they are trying to nip those issues in the bud before they happen.

“A lot of it is peer pressure,” said Vaughn. “You need to have a conversation with your children about the repercussions.”