Lake Norman High School to dismiss early after powerline transformer catches fire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lake Norman High School will dismiss students early on Friday after a powerline transformer caught fire near the school, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools officials.

The school district said a transformer on Doolie Road caught fire. Duke Energy and law enforcement advised the school to dismiss students for the day so crews can make repairs.

Officials said Duke Energy plans to reinforce the pole and then cut power to the line, shutting off power to the high school.

No cars are allowed down Doolie Road until repairs are made, officials said.

Student drivers were set to be released first followed by busses. Students who do not take the bus can be picked up in the pickup lane at Lakeshore Elementary School.