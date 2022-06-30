KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain’s first-ever woman police chief is retiring Friday, and with it came a big send-off.

Thursday morning, the city hosted a retirement party for Chief Lisa Proctor, who had been on the force for 30 years, starting as an officer before taking the department’s top job three years ago.

The event provided an opportunity for Proctor’s friends and family to look back on her career. The event also led to a lot of hugs for the chief, who has been a beloved figure in Kings Mountain.

“This badge is a calling and so many people don’t understand that,” said Proctor in an interview with Queen City News on Thursday, recalling her time with the department and the moments that stuck out to her, personally.

“One particular case involved a child sex abuse case where I was a detective,” said Proctor. “That child literally crawled in my lap and said, ‘please don’t let it happen again.’ That child has since gone on, graduated from Gardner-Webb University, and is thriving.”

Mayor Scott Neisler credited her with keeping the city safe, and also one of the safest towns in North Carolina.

“Because of her, we were able to continue that culture,” he said.

Proctor said her next step involves the ministry with her husband, which was shaped by her love of horses, a cancer diagnosis she had years ago from which she recovered, and the testimony she gave to others of her faith.

“I had felt this burning desire inside of me that there’s something more I need to do,” she said.