King family remembers first Black mayor of Chester ahead of highway dedication

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — On a gloomy, gray and rainy day in the city of Chester, State Representative John Richard King sits down with his sister, Chester City Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd of Ward 4, and their mother Margie King inside of one of the places they feel closest to their late father Christopher King Sr.

King-Boyd fixes her mother’s clothes, making sure she looks perfect as she talks about her late husband. They take care of each other, the same way they continue to take care of their father’s legacy.

“My husband loved Chester, and to do this he did it through politics,” Margie King says about her husband.

King Sr. was elected the first black mayor of the city of Chester in 1995. But he was held out of the seat for three years after allegations of voter fraud. His son, John, says after a court battle, no voter fraud was found and King Sr. took the seat.

In honor of his love and hard work – a portion of South Carolina Highway 9 will be named “Christopher King, Sr. Memorial Highway.”

A concurrent resolution was introduced by State Reps. Annie McDaniel and Randy Ligon in the House and signed on to by Rep. John King, one of King Sr.’s son.

King Sr. was instrumental in establishing single-member districts for Chester County after taking the case to the United States Supreme Court.

“This is a dream that has come true. When my children were young, we would ride around in our station wagon registering people because he wanted all people to have the right to vote.”

Margie King believes the honor is long overdue, but she thanks the people who made it possible.

“My father left a legacy that grew in my sister Robbie, myself, and my brother William along with my other siblings but we’re the three who carried that torch.”

Three Kings – John, William, and Robbie – have each held the Ward 4 seat on the Chester City Council at some point since their father’s death in 1997. Something that has not been done in the city before. But they don’t consider themselves politicians – they call themselves public servants – a nod to their father’s work for the public.

“With my father’s legacy, it speaks loud and clear in Columbia through me, because my father believed in helping people. Me being a member of the General Assembly that is engrained in me every day that I walk into those chambers in Columbia,” John King says, “If he was sitting here today, I don’t think he would say – what we’re doing to dedicate this highway in his honor – he would say hey, it’s not about me, it’s about the people,” King-Boyd said.

As they continue to hold office in the city and the state – their mother Margie continues to run a funeral home established by King.

“His legacy has lived even after he died from 1997 to present because my mother, my sisters, and brothers we vowed to make sure that my father’s name would not die.”

The dedication will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. The portion of the highway is from the intersection of Hudson Street to its intersection with Cemetery Street. It will be named “Christopher King, Sr. Memorial Highway.”