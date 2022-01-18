‘Kindness is free.’ Hickory business hands out cold-weather gear for free, here’s how you can help

HICKORY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are signs all around ‘In Your Home Furnishings’ for everything a home needs. But, it’s the melted footprints and the handwritten sign that really show what co-owner, Crystal Hutson, is all about.

“That’s what life is about,” said Crystal. “That’s why we’re here on Earth to do, is to help people.”

Ask anyone in Crystal’s family, that’s what she does best.

“All the time,” said Brandy, her sister. “She has the biggest heart in the whole wide world.”

“She has always been that way,” said Crystal’s daughter, Danielle. “She’s always taught my brother and me the same.”

But the two don’t agree with Crystal on one thing.

“It’s something minor, little,” said Crystal. “At least you ‘ve helped somebody with something.”

What she’s doing isn’t minor at all.

“Give them a love they’ve never experienced, so yeah, that says a lot,” said Brandy.

It started with a few coats on a light pole. Now, coats, gloves, blankets, and other cold-weather gear line the fence outside of the furniture store. They’re free to any who needs them.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Brandy.

Caring isn’t hard.

“And kindness is free,” said Crystal.

On cold days, when the coats are all gone, Crystal said, she’s happy. She’s been doing this for 15 years and can’t count how many people she may have helped.

“Oh my gosh, there’s no telling,” said Crystal. “Through all the years, I probably don’t even know all we’ve touched.

Sometimes, something so little is actually, something so big.

Crystal said they haven’t had many coats donated this year, but she’s seen more of a demand for them.

If you’d like to donate coats and other cold-weather gear, contact ‘In your home furnishings.’ People can drop off coats and Crystal said, she’d even come pick them up if need be.

She said, one day, it’d be amazing to see the whole fence line filled with free coats and scarves. For more information please click here.