K-9 Roki and Moore County Sheriff’s Office personnel stand at the scene of the successful track. (Courtesy Moore County Sheriff’s Office)

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the early hours of Sunday, a K-9 with the Moore County Sheriff’s office made a discovery that reunited a family.

K-9 Roki has been getting high praise for helping the family of an elderly woman get her back home safe and sound.

Deputies were searching for her in the Carthage area after getting a report at 2:28 a.m. that she had walked away from her residence in the same area.

Deputies were also made aware that she could be suffering from a cognitive disorder, a post from the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after the report came in, at the side of K-9 handler Kevin Dean, Roki began searching at the woman’s residence before heading into the rainy conditions to locate her. Within 40 minutes, K-9 Roki had run a successful track to a nearby field where the woman was found.

“This was a great effort by all deputies involved and the victim was returned to her family safe and secure,” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.