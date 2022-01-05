Juvenile hospitalized after coming into contact with downed power line in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile in Mooresville was transported to the hospital after coming into contact with a downed power line, Mooresville Fire and Rescue said Wednesday.

Fire officials responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile who was on private property behind Mooresville Intermediate School was found suffering from injuries sustained after coming into contact with a downed but still energized power line.

StarMed Skirmish: What really happened during a ‘disturbance’ at South Blvd testing site in Charlotte

The victim was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and was then taken to Atrium Main. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Duke Energy responded to the scene to assess the situation and was addressing safety concerns.