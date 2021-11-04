‘Just stuck with them’: Huntersville man wins $25,000 a Year for Life lottery prize using same numbers for 30 years

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Huntersville man who has played the same five lottery numbers for over 30 years won a $25,000 a Year for Life lottery prize Sunday night, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Antonios Gioulis, a banker with Wells Fargo, said he randomly chose the numbers in the 1980s.

“I just stuck with them. I played the very first lottery week in Pennsylvania with these numbers, and I won a thousand bucks.”

Over 30 years later, his persistence paid off when he bought a Lucky for Life ticket on Halloween night.

“We had a great Halloween,” said Gioulis. “The kids were coming to the house and I said, ‘What the heck, let me play the numbers.’”

Gioulis said he elected to take the winnings, which offers a guaranteed $25,000 a year for life, as a lump sum of $390,000. He took home $275,926 after taxes were withheld.

He said he plans to use some of the money to take his family on a trip to explore their Mediterranean heritage.

“We’re definitely Mediterranean and the kids have been dying to go,” said Gioulis. “This will be my chance to give them the grand tour! We’re going to go and enjoy life.” He plans to put the majority of his winnings into retirement savings as well as donate some to charity.