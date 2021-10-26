Jury awards $10 million to white male former Novant Health executive for ‘reverse discrimination’ in firing

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Novant Health is ordered to pay punitive damages to a former hospital executive who claimed he was fired for reasons of reverse discrimination.

The attorney for David Duvall, Luke Largess, tells FOX 46 that his client won $10 million against Novant Health.

Duvall, a white male, was the Senior Vice President for Marketing and Communications at Novant for five years when “he was fired and replaced by two women, one a racial minority, during a Diversity and Inclusion initiative in 2018 that included explicit goals to remake the demographics of Novant’s senior leadership,” according to his attorney, Largess.

A jury in US District Court for the Western District of North Carolina Charlotte Division sided with Duvall, stating in court records that Duvall proved “that his race (Caucasian) and/or his sex (male) was a motivating factor in Novant Health’s decision to terminate him” and that Novant Health did not prove “that it would have made the same decision to terminate David Duvall regardless of his race (Caucasian) and/or his sex (male).”

Additional details about Duvall’s case were not immediately provided to FOX 46.