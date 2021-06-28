July marks 62 years since Charlotte Fire invented Haz-Mat safety measure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One of the leading safety measures for hazardous materials was invented in the Queen City 62 years ago next month.

The safety measure is so common you may see it every day and not even give it a second thought. Anywhere chemicals or hazardous materials are stored you will see a symbol called the 704 placard.



Charlotte’s history of Haz-Mat safety started on Templeton Avenue in South End. The area is a neighborhood now, but back in 1959, it was home to the Charlotte Chemical Company.

A fire broke out in July 1959 while the building was being torn down. Inside was a vat of hundreds of pounds of metallic sodium, sealed with kerosene. Recent heavy rains and water from the firefighting efforts caused an explosion.

“The water sank to the bottom. Kerosene is lighter than water, floats on the water, so when that water reached the bottom of that vat where the metallic sodium was sitting in the bottom, it reacted,” said Charlotte Fire Department Battalion Chief, Mike Mitchum.

13 firefighters were injured, some severely. One firefighter lost both ears and most of his face. Remarkably, no one was killed.



Soon after the incident, the Charlotte Fire Department started providing firefighters with Haz-Mat suits. Fire Marshal J. F. Morris also developed this marking system.

“The 704 placard is broken into 7 categories. Red, blue, yellow and white and each one will have a number to that hazard that is in that facility,” said Mitchum.

The placard is required to be placed on the front of buildings so firefighters can see it from the street.

“It gives us some idea of the hazards we are dealing with when we first pull up,” said Mitchum.

The system is now used nationwide. Other than the “704” name, there is no obvious trace to the Queen City.

“I would dare say most have no idea it originated here,” said Mitchum.

But firefighters who know the history and also know the invention’s worth.

“I would like to think by the tragedy that occurred here we have prevented other firefighters from being injured or losing their life,” said Mitchum.



The 704 placard is always used on buildings and rarely used on tankers you see traveling on highways. The placards you see on the road are often regulated by the Department of Transportation.