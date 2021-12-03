JOBS REPORT: Charlotte businesses continue to struggle with hiring; November saw decline in job growth

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – November was expected to be a strong month for job growth across the country.

According to the Labor Department, only 210,000, a drastic shortcoming compared to the previous month.

“We definitely need some help,” Giving Tree Development Center Executive Director Michelle Dawson said. “Like everybody else, we have struggled with hiring. We’ve had to get creative. We printed a huge sign to put by the road to entice people who are driving by to come in and apply, but the hardest part is getting people to show up for an interview.”

The childcare center in Clover has had to freeze enrollment until they fill five to eight vacant positions.

“The childcare freeze in our country is definitely taking a toll on families. If they don’t have childcare, they can’t go to work,” Dawson said.

Despite a massive decline in job growth last month, the U.S has an unemployment rate of 4.2%.

“At this point in the year, we are looking at the sharpest one-year decline in unemployment ever,” Pres. Biden said. “Simply put, America is back to work.”

So how is the unemployment rate dropping, while fewer jobs are being filled? Industry experts say it has to do with how the Labor Department compiles its data through surveying.

“So, when you start to see people doing gig work and other things like that, yeah they are employed. They are gainfully employed, they are making money. They pop up in the household survey, they don’t pop up in the establishment survey. That’s why you get that disparity where you can have the laborforce participation rate rise, the unemployment rate goes down,’ UNC-Charlotte financial economics professor John Connaughton said.