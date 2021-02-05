Jewelry store in Park Road Shopping Center robbed again, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A jewelry store located in the Park Road Shopping Center has been robbed again, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The armed robbery happened at 12:44 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, in the 4100 block of Park Road.

As CMPD officers arrived to the scene, multiple people said that the suspect demanded property from them and threatened them with a deadly weapon.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

This location has been the target of multiple robberies, with the last one occurring in Dec. 2019.

No one has been charged at this time. The investigation remains open and active.