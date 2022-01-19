CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Family and friends of 26-year-old Kaitlyn Ball are in mourning after she was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night. Ball leaves behind an 8-year-old child.

Concord police said Keshara Bridges, 25, eventually turned herself in as the driver of the crash, after nearby surveillance video shows her car speeding away from the scene.

A growing memorial at the intersection of Union Street S and Ridge Court SE in Concord brings beauty to the tragic site, still littered with debris from Bridges’ car.

“There needed to be something showing there was life here. A life was lost, and now we have someplace to come, to gather, to pray,” said Brandy Sloop.

The crash happened right outside Sloop’s home just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Sloop’s husband, an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy, performed CPR on Ball until Concord Police arrived at the scene. Sloop started the memorial outside her home.

“It’s very traumatic when you visually see what’s going on and the people that are around, how everybody is interacting together,” she said.

The tragedy was made even more senseless by the circumstances surrounding it. Concord PD shared surveillance video showing the hit-and-run driver speeding through a nearby gas station shortly after the crash.

“They didn’t even hit the brakes. There were no tire marks, nothing. They hit her and just kept going,” said Sloop.

Concord Police said they used debris at the scene and surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses to determine the make and model of Bridges’ car. They said they eventually identified her as a suspect, but Bridges came with her attorney to the police station on Wednesday to turn herself in.

“That person evidently realized that we were on the right track and came forward and wanted to speak with us about the incident,” said Concord PD Captain Todd McGhee.

Bridges is charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, and driving with a revoked license. She’s in the Cabarrus County Jail with a $50,000 bond. Bridges was also arrested back in June 2018 for possession of a controlled substance.