‘It’s time to stop.’ Group hopes to work collectively with community to end violence in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A group of concerned citizens in Charlotte are asking people to help decrease crime by working together. They say ‘enough is enough’ and it’s time to end the violence.

Brandon Brown has concerns about the violence happening in the Queen City. He’s with the group Concerned Citizens of Charlotte.

“We’re not going to tolerate this violence that’s going on in our city. This is a city where people want to come to retire, relax, and love on their families,” Brown said. “With this going on, you’re making our city look bad, so if it’s drugs, if it’s gangs, whatever it is, it’s time to stop.”

Brown wants local leaders, lawmakers, and non-profits among others to join in to help decrease the violence in Charlotte. About a dozen people showed up outside the Mecklenburg Charlotte Government Center voicing their opinion about the change they want to see after a 3-year-old was shot and killed while he was sleeping last week.

“We’re going to organize to where we can go to different neighborhoods, and post up in different neighborhoods, different streets, and talk about this violence that’s going on in the city, and hold regular citizens accountable for taking a stand towards the violence in their neighborhood,” Brown said.

Charlene Henderson is the vice president of SAVE Safeguard, a group whose mission is to help kids graduate high school and be a productive member of society. She’s asking at least 5,000 people to sign a petition to help stop the violence among young people by providing resources in areas with high poverty and crime.

She lost three relatives to gun violence and says it will take more people stepping up and joining in.

“It’s time out for the black-on-black crime, it’s taboo amongst the blacks, but we need to make sure that we stand up, put a voice to it and let’s do something about it collectively. People need to understand that black-on-black crime that’s a pandemic that is a public health issue, and we have to stand for what is right and what is justice together,” Henderson said. “We’re saying enough is enough.”

A hotline number has been created where people from the community can call in and have anonymous talks and report problems happening in the community. It’s also a number young people can call if they need help or want to talk. Anyone can call the number 24 hours a day at 980-228-9553.