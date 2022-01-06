(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For those that live outside Cornelius, it may be hard to think of it as a place that is high-rent and high-priced, but being nestled between Charlotte and Lake Norman has given it a distinct notability on housing prices over the years — and those housing prices are going up.

“Am I surprised that it’s happening? Yes, but with the pandemic, it’s not as surprising,” said Cornelius Town Manager Andrew Grant.

Grant has seen the numbers for himself, home prices, and rental prices have risen.

RentCafe reported that the monthly average rental price for any size apartment in the town is over $1,600, which is higher than Charlotte.

A few years ago, the town conducted a study on what they were seeing on prices and affordability in Cornelius

“We found that 80 percent of individuals that work in town live somewhere else,” said Grant.

Town officials and leaders are wanting to change that. Within the next two to three months, plans could be finalized for a pathway to affordable housing.

The reason for it comes down to accessibility.

“It’ll bring in more small restaurants and there’s talk of breweries coming in,” said Greta McCoy, owner of The Bungalow Market. “We need all those income levels to come in and shop.”

McCoy’s shop is a good example of what FOX Charlotte found going to downtown businesses. McCoy herself lives in Cornelius, though her two employees do not.

Her business has benefited greatly from the influx of people into the town, as she deals in home decor.

“Designers were coming in and people were sprucing up their homes because they were stuck in their homes so much,” she said.

Town officials also said plans to tackle affordability will also target the lower-income areas, as well.

“We have a reputation for higher-end properties. However, we also have a lot of pockets of poverty and pockets of low incomes and we want to address those, too,” said Grant.