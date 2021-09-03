‘It’s giving me chills.’ Fans thrilled to attend App State-ECU opening night game in-person

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fans say not attending football games last season made it a long year during the pandemic, and if they must follow some regulations, it’s worth it.

However, there was excitement as cars filled a parking lot a few blocks away from Bank of America stadium. The bright lights shining for App State and ECU to kick off the college football season.

“Whether you are doing this in Boone, whether you’re doing this in Greenville, or in Charlotte. There is something about being live at a football game that’s amazing,” said App State fan, Rick Cranford.

Amazing because for the 2020-2021 season the pandemic sacked most hopes of fans going to the game.

Many stadiums limited the number of fans, and forget about getting together for cornhole, cracking a cold one, or tailgating.

“It’s giving me chills just thinking about it,” said Tyler Wallace, as he waited to walk to the game. “It’s been so long since I think any East Carolina fan has been able to get in the stadium.”

Fans do realize that even amongst all this fun, COVID, and the highly contagious Delta variant could end the season again, and it’s up to everyone to protect the season.

“It’s a huge deal, especially in a city like this, it’s a really big city so I know the rates are a lot higher here,” added Tina Colon, an essential worker from Charlotte. “But we have our masks, we’re following all the mask mandates, everything that we can because we know what it is like to work through the whole pandemic.”

Fans know following the guidelines at Bank of America Stadium, or a campus will be key, if they want to keep the season, and the party going.

“Everybody has got their opinion about that,” said Mark McNeill, from High Point. “But I am comfortable with the way I’ve done it and the way my family has done it; I pray everybody stays safe.”

Fans hope is that the number of positive cases continue to trend down, because they want to attend a full season of games, and not be in lockdown again.