‘It’s been difficult’: Concerns still present after completion of Hawthorne Lane bridge in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the most part, things over the last several months along the Hawthorne Lane Bridge have been smooth sailing.

But for those who live nearby the bridge, there is still a bunch of things left over that still need to be addressed.

“It’s been difficult due to the lack of city oversight and involvement,” said Morgan Williams, who has lived for the last 14 years near the bridge.

Williams said the last few years have been a literal headache with the closures that were in effect near his home for the bridge project–and now, with what lingers.

“We’ve pointed out the same issues over and over again about safety issues concerning the bridge and in our community, and they still remain unresolved,” said Williams.

FOX46 has been following the progress of the project for years. We spoke with Williams in 2019 when the closures were still in effect on Hawthorne Lane.

It was a problem then, but Williams said the problems are with more than just the bridge.

“There continues to be incomplete sidewalks or broken sidewalks. We’ve dealt with the bridge where there’s wooden slats still there. There’s incomplete fencing,” said Williams. “We’ve got a section on Hawthorne Lane, a one-block area that has had no lighting here for six or eight months.”

Williams’ central point, and one shared by his neighbors, is that while the bridge is open, the project itself is not done.

The project itself along Hawthorne Lane has been more than just the bridge, involving the Lynx Gold Line.

FOX46 reached out to the City of Charlotte for additional details Tuesday morning, and an explanation for the additional issues and delays in getting some of the issues Williams spoke about addressed.

By Tuesday evening, the City of Charlotte had not responded to the request for a statement, though some of the issues, specifically with lighting along Hawthorne, had been partially addressed.

Williams said they have waited months to get a straight answer, but still have not received one.

“They can drive this road every day, and specifically at night, and see that this work is not completed,” he said.