‘It’s about how you support yourself.’ Charlotte gymnasts react to Simone Biles’ early exit at the Olympics

Local News

by: Maureen Wurtz

Posted: / Updated:
2021 PANTHER'S TRAINING CAMP
July 28 2021 05:00 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Whether it’s the Olympics or not, Simone Biles is a household name. What she does both on and off the floor is inspiring a lot of gymnasts in Charlotte, especially with her deciding to step back when she needed to.

It’s a one flip, one step, and one trick at a time.

“There are different levels of facing that fear in all different ways, coming from forward, side or back so to speak and learning how to go over, under, or through it,” said Coach Kailey Ryan, with Charlotte Gymnastics Academy.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

While the gymnasts may look fearless, Coach Kailey said there’s a whole lot more to it, not just physically but mentally.

“I really don’t think there’s a better sport out there to really learn yourself,” said Kailey.

When Simone Biles decided to step back from competing on Tuesday, Kailey said she was inspiring the gymnasts she trains in a new way.

“It’s okay to fall, it’s okay to mess up. It’s all about how you get back up, it’s about how you support yourself and your teammates,” said Kailey.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories