‘It’s about how you support yourself.’ Charlotte gymnasts react to Simone Biles’ early exit at the Olympics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Whether it’s the Olympics or not, Simone Biles is a household name. What she does both on and off the floor is inspiring a lot of gymnasts in Charlotte, especially with her deciding to step back when she needed to.

It’s a one flip, one step, and one trick at a time.

“There are different levels of facing that fear in all different ways, coming from forward, side or back so to speak and learning how to go over, under, or through it,” said Coach Kailey Ryan, with Charlotte Gymnastics Academy.

While the gymnasts may look fearless, Coach Kailey said there’s a whole lot more to it, not just physically but mentally.

“I really don’t think there’s a better sport out there to really learn yourself,” said Kailey.

When Simone Biles decided to step back from competing on Tuesday, Kailey said she was inspiring the gymnasts she trains in a new way.

“It’s okay to fall, it’s okay to mess up. It’s all about how you get back up, it’s about how you support yourself and your teammates,” said Kailey.