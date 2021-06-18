“It’s a dream.” Emmett High School jersey retired for former NFL player

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In the same park that former Emmett High School football and NFL player Bernard Parker was denied entry in because of his skin color…his high school jersey was retired.

He says this event is something he’d never thought would happen.

“It’s a dream. You know you’re a lil’ peewee, you run the miles, you’re running the sprints, you’re going to college and you know you always hope that you would get to be there,” Bernard Parker said.

And now Bernard Parker’s hopes and dreams have come true – Friday at Armory Park during the annual Sylvia Circle Demons Football Skills Camp his high school jersey was retired.

“I mean it’s an honor. I look around here and I see some of the people that helped me get to where I am like my partner right there, that was my college teammate Mr. Beamer and you know we had a beautiful time. And for this to happen, man, you fight back tears,” Parker said.

He was a star football player at Emmett Scott High School from 1962-1966 before heading to Johnson C. Smith College an HBCU in Charlotte.

He signed a free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills in 1970.

After a short time with the Bills, he was an all-conference player with two minor league football teams.

“The City of Rock Hill has produced two NFL football players from Emmett Scott High School and he’s the second one. And Emmett Scott High School doesn’t have a place where their people are honored so we wanted to make sure that that history lives on,” Coach Perry Sutton said.

Sutton says after interviewing several alumni Parker’s name was mentioned in the Top 10 greatest football players to come from Emmett Scott.

He says by introducing the young kids to the legendary football player it teaches them history and so much more.

“But also to understand that the hard work that he put in to get to the NFL level. He joins a great group. You know the city of Rock Hill has produced 39 current and former NFL football players, he’s one of those people in there,” Sutton continued.