“It just feels like a blessing.” Mecklenburg County woman ‘floored’ by $200,000 top prize win

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The surprise of winning a $200,000 lottery prize shook Jacqueline Del Sol of Huntersville out of her bed Sunday night and onto her bedroom floor.

“I fell of my bed!” laughed Del Sol. “It was an experience that I could say is ‘once in a lifetime.’”

This delightful moment became the cherry on top of an already great day of waking up early for a walk, grabbing a bite to eat, watching the Panthers game, then snuggling herself into bed for a Halloween horror movie.

“I showered and relaxed like how I do normally,” she said. And then she got to scratching.

“I changed my glasses three times, I ran around the apartment, I cried, I cried with my mom,” she recalled of the moment she’d scratched off the top prize.

Del Sol, a former recruiter for a staffing agency, bought her $5 Wild Cash Multiplier ticket at the QuikTrip located on The Plaza in Charlotte.

Del Sol became the first person to win the top prize in the game. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $141,501.

Del Sol says she’s ready for a fresh start and will use her prize money to give herself that.

“I’m very grateful,” she said. “It just feels like a blessing.”