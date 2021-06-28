“It breaks your heart.” Mooresville playground vandalized with graffiti

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Vandals tagged a Mooresville Park over the weekend. City crews spent hours cleaning the various symbols painted on park equipment.

“There was this police car that’s right in front of us and I’m like that’s really weird, that’s never happened before. I’m thinking oh great, this is the first time I’m bringing my mom, and here are the police cars,” Kristen Sellentine said.

Kristen said, she takes her kids to Bellingham Park all the time. She said, when they got there on Monday morning, she saw large patches of graffiti. But, it wasn’t just the playground equipment that was covered, but a memorial plaque dedicated to a father who’d passed away this year.

“That just really breaks your heart, people just don’t see that others side of things, I guess,” Sellentine said. The park was all cleaned up by the afternoon on Monday.