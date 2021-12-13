Iredell-Statesville Schools introduces VR headsets as means of exploration

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Iredell-Statesville Schools is one of only a few districts in North Carolina to implement virtual reality as a means of career exploration.

Through the TransferVR program, fifth and sixth-grade students use 3D Oculus virtual reality headsets to try out 28 different career paths in high-demand fields.

The purpose is for them to discover their interests and be able to tailor their electives in high school towards their prospective career path.

“Virtual reality is their world. They love the 3D Oculus devices anyway, so it’s really a place for them where they feel at home,” said district Career and Technical Education Director Tim Woody.

Woody and the rest of the ISS team hope to meet students in their digital world to help them become productive members of the real world.

“It is very early, but we’re finding out the kids really want to be exposed to it. They really want to see what’s out there,” said Woody. “They have so few elective credit opportunities, we want them to be very aware of what’s around them and what the opportunities are not only in Iredell County but the surrounding areas.”

Some of the 28 careers include jobs in public safety, manufacturing, hospitality, and engineering. Each month or so, new careers get added to the program.

“I did the automotive, where you could change oil. It was really cool because it took you through the different steps of changing the oil and told you what the different tools were,” said Lakeshore Middle School sixth-grader Xoey Carter.

“To be a fireman would be really cool. It showed how to use a fire extinguisher and how to put fires out,” said Lakeshore Middle School sixth-grader Blake Upchurch.

The investment into the devices and corresponding software didn’t come cheap. The district rented 10 headsets with the program at $2,000 each. That money came out of their Career and Technical Education budget. After the school year is complete, the district will evaluate whether they want to continue the program.

On Monday, the district brought the devices to Lakeshore Middle School to allow fifth and sixth graders try them out. Throughout the year, they’ll bring them to other middle schools.