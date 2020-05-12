Iredell County woman wins $200,000 top prize in scratch-off

Breaking News
(Getty Image)

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Latarsha Moss of Statesville has a reputation for being lucky, and that luck didn’t disappoint when she played the $200,000 Triple Playscratch-off game and won $200,000.

“Everybody always says I’m a lucky person – I’m always winning stuff,” said Moss. “I’ve never won this much!”

Moss stopped at the Circle K off North Main Street in Mooresville to buy her scratch-off ticket after work.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” she said. “I’m grateful and I’m thankful for it. I need it because I wanna buy me a house! I’ve got five girls and five grandkids, so I’ll be helping my girls out.”

Moss claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

The $5 game launched just last week and Moss is the first to win one of the four $200,000 top prizes. Three top prizes remain.

