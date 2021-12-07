Iredell County residents receive training like a police deputy

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — When law enforcement officers respond to violent incidents, they rely on intense training to keep them safe. On Tuesday in Iredell County, the public got the chance to train like a deputy.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is a firsthand look into the life of a law enforcement officer.

“I think the big purpose of the Citizens Academy, one is to bring law enforcement and our citizens together and for them to understand the things that we do,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

The firearm simulator is a training tool that every Iredell County deputy uses to practice up to 3,800 different scenarios.

“It’s intense. You have to make split-second decisions, and they’re life or death. Those are hard decisions to make,” said Citizens Academy participant Richard Coleman.

The incidents in the simulator range from domestic violence calls to active shooters or robberies, any of which can turn deadly in a second.

“Every time I’m introduced to a new scenario that I haven’t seen as far as law enforcement is concerned, there’s a level of respect that’s gained there,” said Coleman.

The simulator not only teaches critical thinking skills to deputies, but gives regular citizens a chance to see what it’s like to be in law enforcement.

“You see the national climate of use of force involving law enforcement officers. This way it gives a chance for the citizens to be involved and be that officer,” said Sheriff Campbell.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office holds their Citizens Academy regularly, and it’s free for anyone to attend. In addition to the firearm simulator, participants practice traffic stops, see K-9s in action, and learn the ins and outs of the Sheriff’s Office.