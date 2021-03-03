Iredell County man charged with felony statutory rape of a child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mooresville man is facing multiple charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said he raped a child under the age of 15.

Caleb Lee Marrero, 20, has been charged with three counts of felony statutory rape of a child less than 15-years-old and three counts of felony statutory sex offense.

According to the sheriff’s office, a report was filed on Friday, Feb. 19 in reference to an alleged statutory rape. As part of the investigation, the victim was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

Based on the evidence, and statements gathered during the investigation, detectives were able to file six felony arrest warrants on the suspect, Marrero.

On Monday, March 1, Marrero was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with multiple felony charges. He’s being held on a $75,000 secured bond.