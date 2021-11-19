Investigators searching for missing Lincoln County boy and his mother

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Lincoln County need your help in locating a 13-year-old boy and his 41-year-old mother who have been missing since Tuesday.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a report was filed Thursday of Katherine Ruth Pell and her son Levi Collins having gone missing from an apartment on the 1300 block of Rustic Trail in Lincolnton.

A neighbor filed the report and told officers the last time they had been seen was Tuesday, Nov. 16. Lincoln County Department of Social Services was notified and a relative said she had been in contact with Pell through text message and was informed to contact Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators spoke with the boy’s father who said he was not concerned about them being in danger and that this has happened before.

Pell is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Collins is a white male, 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202, or Lincolnton Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.