Investigators hope $10,000 reward helps solve murder of Union County man

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says they usually make a petition to the governor when they believe leads in a case are no longer viable. They say time is crucial and hope offering extra money will lead to new information.

Joshua Allen was reported missing back in January after he was seen last in the Marshville area.

Two weeks later, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a man found a body off Monroe – Ansonville Road in Wingate

“We don’t want to publicly say how he died,” said Chief Deputy Tony Underwood from the Union County Sheriff’s Office. “It was just a homicide, it was very apparent to us, but there’s a lot of reasons and information that led up to it that we haven’t publicly said how he died.”

Investigators have been looking at all leads in the case, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Then the department asked Governor Roy Cooper’s Office for some additional funds.

“We’ve pretty much exhausted most of the viable leads up to this point, but we have made progress. We do feel like we’ve made progress, we’ve narrowed down the scope of people who may be involved or at least information about this case.”

The governor’s office is giving an extra $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“Mr. Allen, he has a family who loved him dearly, who are very distraught, it’s changed their lives forever,” added Underwood.

They hope the extra money will help someone come forward.

“Anytime a reward is granted, money talks and it motivates people that hopefully might have information, but might be reluctant otherwise to come forward, now here’s an extra five thousand reason why you might want to.”

Investigators also say it doesn’t matter how insignificant a person feels the information is. They say call Crime Stoppers because that small piece of information could be the break they need in the case.