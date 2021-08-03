‘Interrupters’ aim to decrease violence on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte city leaders are investing $500,000 to stop the violence along Beatties Ford Road. Some neighbors say it’s a start while others remain skeptical.

Neighbors say violence is at an all-time high right now and they want city leaders to help. Emily Roach is worried. She lives near LaSalle Street where police are still investigating the deadly Juneteenth shooting that happened a year ago.

“The crime has risen so high old people, they don’t stand a chance here, and I have concerns about that,” Roach said. “I want to see the neighborhood put back like it was.”

City leaders including Mayor Vi Lyles, County Commissioner George Dunlap, and Charlotte City Council Members Larken Egleston, and Malcolm Graham announced a new site supervisor for an initiative aimed at interrupting violence before it happens.

It’s called Alternative to Violence. “We do not give up and we are going to make a difference,” Vi Lyles said.

Belton Platt is a Charlotte native, pastor, and mentor among other things. He lost three sons to gun violence while he was in prison serving 21 years for drug distribution.

“My team and I have men up here that have changed our lives for the better,” Platt said. “Each one of them knows that in these positions that we have, we are putting our lives at stake. But it’s worth it.” The program will employ violence interrupters and outreach workers working around the clock to get to know neighbors and business owners.

They will also target those most at high risk of starting or being a victim of violence in the area. It’s a dangerous job he says his team of community members is trained to handle but some neighbors like Roach remain leery about it. It’s in partnership with Cure Violence Global, and Youth Advocate Program. “They’re going to work hard, willing to risk their lives.”

“One o’clock, two o’clock in the morning, three o’clock in the morning out there tried to interrupt violence, gun violence, and homicides in the City of Charlotte,” Platt said.

The city will officially launch the program at QC Fest on August 14 at Northwest School of Arts from 12 p.m. until 6 pm. There will be live performances and a chance to meet city and program leaders to help build trust in the community.

“I’ve heard it happen before that people were implemented in the community for that reason. And you hear about it for a good week, and then it all disappears,” Roach said.