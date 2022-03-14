CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many people can not forget the images that have come out of Afghanistan over the last year. People, quite literally, risking their lives to get out and to get to a new life.

As those refugees made their way to the United States, Nasreen Khwaja was there to interpret for them.

“I went there two weeks after they arrived, and we were there 13, 14 hours (a day),” said Khwaja of her five-month-long experience.

Khwaja, who lives in Charlotte, got back last month from Fort Dix, New Jersey, helping refugees get acclimated and processed. She said the experience was as rewarding as it was heartbreaking.

“I had been working with refugees in Charlotte for the last 6 or 7 years. The people here, they are good,” she said. “The stories we heard there — it’s unimaginable what they went through and they came here with no language, no skills, nothing.”

It’s not lost on her that the experience she volunteered for is being repeated in so many locations across the world now.

There are still more Afghan refugees being processed, but there are also those who are now fleeing Ukraine for other countries to escape the war.

While Ukrainian refugees are largely being welcomed with open arms, Khwaja knows it’s not always the case in the United States. However, she said Charlotte has been very welcoming as a new home for those who have come to the area.

She said some that come to the United States don’t know much about American life. In some cases, they may not even know how to operate a microwave or dishwasher or have seen running water. Khwaja said she has done her best to teach them–and in turn, they have taught others.

Seeing that, Khwaja said, “fills my heart.”

Khwaja said that refugee families in Charlotte still face a familiar challenge in trying to find housing and reliable transportation, but noted many are highly skilled and qualified for jobs.

Refugees have included everyone from the poor in Afghanistan, to those who were doctors, educators, and highly-successful business people.