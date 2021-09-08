Intermission over! Opera Carolina bringing back arts and cultural scene to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It’s not just Broadway shows that are coming back to the Queen City, but the arts are returning after a long year and a half.

“Intermission is over!” laughed James Meena, the Artistic Director of Opera Carolina.

While it’s not on the marquee, that phrase is the first thing you see on the website at Opera Carolina.

And it’s been a long, long intermission.

“To get the company together, to rehearse, to start, it’s a resurrection, if you will,” said Meena.

This week, they’re rehearsing their upcoming show, I Dream. Meena said, they planned on performing it in May 2020, so they’re all looking forward to this season.

“Artists are inherently positive people and we will find a way. We’re doing rehearsals now, everybody’s in a mask,” said Meena.

Meena said, the arts in Charlotte are making a comeback, and they’ll find a way to stick around.

“If we have to be like this for the next year or two, okay bring it on. We will do it. It’s not going to stop us,” said Meena.

Though opening night is next Wednesday, September 15th, Meena said he can’t wait to see one thing.

“I think the opening of the curtain is going to be the most exciting moment of this entire season,” said Meena.