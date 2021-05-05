Interest is high for new co-working space opening in old Mooresville Cotton Mill

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A more than century-old building in Mooresville is getting new life as crews are bringing it up to date with the 21st century, while also preserving history. The building on South Main Street first opened as a cotton mill.



Right now the former cotton mill offers more than one million square feet of open space. The next stage of renovation is now underway and will offer workspace to startup businesses starting this summer.

You can’t miss the mill on Main Street in Mooresville. The outside is plastered with paintings as construction work continues inside on office space for entrepreneurs.

“We are not building a business here we are actually building an old fashion American community,” said owner, Michael Bay.

This building is old fashioned, first opening in 1893. It was later the leading manufacturer for denim.

Michael Bay found out about the space in 2008. He was in Europe when he got a call from a real estate agent.

“It was a 1.1 million square foot, 40 acre land on a main street somewhere in America,” said Bay.

With one visit, he fell in love with the history, eventually deciding not to knock the building down, but instead preserve it.

“I sincerely believe this is American heritage. Where do you see a building where the walls are two and a half or three feet thick and a unique 130-year-old history,” said Bay.

A new group of workers will soon call the mill home in a co-working space with 50 offices. It’s a new endeavor aiming to preserve the history once inside.

“We wanted to take elements like old photos of folks working in the mill and have them up on walls and things of that nature. We really wanted to make sure it’s not generic,” said designer, Rhana Kurdi.

Rent will be by the month or the year. The mill plans to offer more than just a workspace, but also entrepreneurial education through LaunchLKN.

“I think the businesses that are looking and interested in coming here, they see the potential of that and how it could benefit their own business,” said Krudi.



Demand and interest in renting the office space have already been high. Once complete later this summer, the offices will also offer a podcast studio, which is a first of its kind for the Lake Norman area.



Tenants will also be able to have access to free coffee, food and beer downstairs at several of the restaurants that already call the mill home.