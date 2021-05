Officials said the fire started in the attic of one the apartments at the duplex near the 500 block of W. Craighead Road. The fire damaged both apartments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was injured in an “intentionally set” fire at a duplex in northeast Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital for cuts on their forearm.

Three people were displaced from the blaze. CFD estimated the damages to be around $71,000.