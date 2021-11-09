Installation of new pipes and trains creating traffic nightmare on Central Avenue

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A few blocks of Central Avenue continue to be a challenge for rush-hour drivers. The blocks between Nandia and Iris on Central have been tangled with orange barrels and road-closed signs.

The road closures and bottlenecks are a result of drainage and utility improvements as part of the Lyons Court Storm Drainage System Improvement Project. The aging pipelines had to be excavated and replaced along Central Avenue. Traffic engineer Jim Beck explained that this project may be causing short-term traffic problems but will have long-term infrastructure improvements for the area.

“It’s an indication of and a result of aging infrastructure. As we invest in it, the areas around us develop. That means it’s going to impact existing areas to rehabilitate older infrastructure,” said Beck.

Beck told Fox 46 that renewed investments in our infrastructure can have a trickle-down effect to positively impact future developments and industries in the Queen City.

“All those bonding mechanisms lead to an acceleration of, and an investment of that infrastructure — that we need not only for the communities that are here but the people that are moving here.”

The more than 20 million dollar project is expected to be completed by December 2022.