CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the country continues to feel the pressures of inflation, parents are feeling the heat of school supply shopping.

The National Retail Federation estimates back-to-school spending will increase 36 percent this year compared to 2019. They also expect families will spend an average of $864 on school items this year, which is $15 more than last year and $168 more since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re paying more than when I was a kid, let’s say it like that. But, [we] still need them no matter what. Got to get them for the kids,” said Sam Robinson.

A study from Yahoo! Finance revealed that 78 percent of parents said they would cut back on discretionary spending to be able to afford school supplies. 50 percent said they were concerned about being able to afford school supplies, and 25 percent said they aren’t confident in their ability to afford school field trips.

That’s exactly why Coulwood STEM Academy, a Title I school in northwest Charlotte, partnered with several groups in the community to put on a different type of school supply drive: a wrestling event. WWE Hall of Famer Rickey Morton attended the event in the school’s gymnasium on Sunday. Those who attended were asked to bring school supplies, backpacks, or a ten-dollar donation for entry.

“We are going through changes in our society, and it’s really hard for people, especially people who have multiple children, to get everything they need,” said Coulwood Principal Janet Moss. “You always perform at your best when you’ve got good supplies. You’ve got a crisp new notebook to open up, and you know you’re valued by the people who are teaching you.”

For those parents who won’t be taking school supply donations this year, they say the extra cost is just a burden they’ll have to bear.

“It’s a little frustrating sometimes when you have to buy, buy, buy, buy, buy. It gets a little expensive. But also, it’s for my little girl,” said Christopher Perkins.