CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Before golfers schedule an early morning tee time, there is a maintenance crew up before the sun rises to make sure the course is in perfect playing condition. Two women from the TPC Piper Glen crew were hand-picked to help with one of the biggest tournaments in golf.



The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America helps bring maintenance crews under one umbrella. Within that group, just 2% of the members are women. Last month about 30 women were brought together at the US Women’s Open in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

You could say the yard work is never ending at a golf course. TPC Piper Glen isn’t any different. The Arnold Palmer-designed course covers hundreds of acres.

Assistant Golf Course Superintendent Ashley Kendall and a crew of about a dozen other men and women help maintain all 18 holes at Piper Glen.

“There is really not anything out here that I absolutely hate doing,” said Kendall.

With a degree in Turf Grass Management, Kendall knows her greens. She’s helped at major golf tournaments before, but never the Women’s US Open.

“I took it immediately. I didn’t even ask the superintendent. I was just like hey I am doing this,” said Kendall.

She left her equipment behind at TPC Piper Glen in early June to head to the championship at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines.

“When you go and you see there are 30 plus women in the same field and same interest that you have, it’s just words can’t describe,” said Kendall.

Someone she works closely with at TPC Piper Glen joined Kendall on the trip.

“I never thought there was going to be that many women in this industry. I definitely didn’t think there was going to be any other mechanic women, you know women mechanics,” said Assistant Mechanic, Erin Miller.

Although Miller is a mechanic, she also knows a thing or two about what it takes to care for an entire course.

“I didn’t really want to cut grass and all that. I wanted to be a mechanic, but I slowly worked my way up,” said Miller.

At the US Open, while Miller focus on mechanics, Kendall was cutting grass. Work started for both at 3:30 every morning.

“We mowed everything. All grass from top to bottom in the morning and then turned around and did it again in the afternoon,” said Kendall.

Kendall logged a total of 60 walking miles by the end of the week while never missing a blade of grass.

Mistakes can’t be made with millions watching the tournament in person and on television.

“When everybody is doing stuff and then you see it on TV, you’re like Ashley mowed that green. Is her line straight,” said Miller.

Miller and Kendall proved to be the perfect women for the job by using their skills from TPC Piper Glen.

As much as they love their home course in Charlotte, more golf-related travel could be in their future.

“It was just really cool. They were so welcoming and I would do it in a heartbeat,” said Miller.

The 30 women that helped with the US Women’s Open were from all over the country, but both women say they still keep in touch with many of them and they all hope to work together again at a future tournament.